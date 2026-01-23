Oscar Nominations: Paul Mescal Left Out, Delroy Lindo Surprises

The 2026 Oscar nominations have sparked surprise and controversy, with some notable snubs and unexpected inclusions. Among the biggest shocks is the absence of Paul Mescal, who had been widely tipped for a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in *Hamnet*. Instead, Delroy Lindo secured a spot on the list, earning praise for his role in *Sinners*, a vampire drama directed by Ryan Coogler. Lindo’s nomination was unexpected, with many predicting that either Mescal or Adam Sandler would be recognized for their performances in *Jay Kelly*.

Unexpected Omissions in Key Categories

In a further twist, Chase Infiniti, who had been considered a strong contender for Best Actress for her role in *One Battle After Another*, was also missing from the list. Many had expected her to be nominated for her portrayal of a revolutionary’s daughter, but the slot instead went to Kate Hudson for her performance in *Song Sung Blue*. Similarly, Ariana Grande, who had been considered a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress, was notably absent. The category was instead dominated by Elle Fanning, who earned her nod for *Sentimental Value*.

In the Best Picture race, *F1*, a high-octane drama starring Damson Idris and Brad Pitt, made a surprise entry. Its inclusion came at the expense of *It Was Such An Accident*, a Cannes-winning Iranian film that had been expected to compete. *F1* was joined by a string of other unexpected names in the nominations, including *Marty Supreme*’s Josh Safdie, who replaced Jafar Panahi in the Best Director category despite *Panahi’s* film being left out of the Best Picture race altogether.

Despite the controversy, *Sinners* emerged as the leader in the nomination count with a staggering 16 nods. The Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026, hosted by Conan O’Brien. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV, ITVX, STV, and STV Player in the UK.