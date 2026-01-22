Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Breaks Record with 16 Nominations

Ryan Coogler’s horror-action film Sinners has made history at the 98th Academy Awards, leading the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nods. The film, starring Michael B. Jordan, surpasses the previous record of 14 nominations held by All About Eve (1940), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016). This marks a significant moment in the history of the Oscars, with Sinners emerging as the frontrunner for the 2026 ceremony.

Also making a major impact is Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which garnered 13 nominations, closely following Sinners in total recognition. The film’s impressive showing points to its strong presence across multiple categories, further highlighting Anderson’s mastery in filmmaking.

Major Films Vie for Best Picture

Other films with multiple nominations include Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, and Sentimental Value, each earning nine nominations. Hamnet is also a major contender with eight nominations, further proving the competition in this year’s awards season.

The best picture category will see fierce competition, with contenders such as Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams all vying for the coveted honor. This reflects a diverse slate of films, spanning genres from horror to action, drama, and more.

In a notable change this year, the Academy introduced a new category: achievement in casting, the first new Oscar category in 25 years. Nominees include Nina Gold for Hamnet, Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme, Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another, Gabriel Domingues for The Secret Agent, and Francine Maisler for Sinners.

The nominations were announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, with a special mention of AMPAS president Lynette Howell Taylor, who reflected on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in cinema. “We live in a time of limitless technology that enables us to push the boundaries of our cinematic experience,” she remarked, underscoring the Academy’s belief that film’s heartbeat will always remain unmistakably human.

The 2026 Oscars ceremony is set to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien returning to host. The event promises to be a star-studded celebration of the year’s finest cinematic achievements.