Oscar-Nominated Documentary ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Now Streaming on Netflix

The 98th Academy Awards are fast approaching, and with it, the spotlight is on this year’s nominees, including the documentary film The Perfect Neighbor, which has earned a coveted spot in the Best Documentary Feature category. Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, the gripping film can now be streamed by Netflix subscribers, just in time for the award ceremony on March 15, 2026.

Released in October 2025, The Perfect Neighbor explores a tragic and shocking true crime from Ocala, Florida, that unfolded in 2023. The documentary focuses on the death of 35-year-old mother-of-four Ajike Owens, who was fatally shot by her neighbor, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, following a dispute over Owens’ children playing near Lorincz’s property. Owens had gone to confront Lorincz after earlier tensions escalated, and Lorincz claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.

What makes this documentary especially compelling is its use of police body-cam footage, which offers an unflinching look at the tense moments leading up to the fatal encounter. The film delves into the racial dynamics of the case, highlighting the growing neighborhood tensions and the broader implications of Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” laws. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a larger conversation emerged about systemic reform and justice for Owens’ family.

Critical Acclaim and Awards Buzz

Since its release, The Perfect Neighbor has garnered significant praise from both viewers and critics. The film was nominated for a Producers Guild of America Award and recognized by the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Documentary Feature category. Additionally, it claimed the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, cementing its place in the conversation surrounding the best documentaries of the year.

At the 10th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, the film took home five major accolades, including Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, and Best Editing, among others. It currently holds an impressive 81 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many calling it “powerful” and “extremely important.” One viewer shared their emotional reaction, stating, “I almost skipped it, having seen several YouTube videos on the case, but I’m so glad I didn’t. This documentary sheds light on the erratic behavior and tragic events leading up to the shooting. My heart goes out to those children.”

Another viewer added, “It’s heartbreaking, but an important watch. The documentary offers a fresh perspective on both the police force and the community, which was unfairly impacted by the tragic incident.”