Orlando Bloom reminisces about almost escaping death during a spine-crushing fall in an old photo.

Orlando Bloom is reminiscing about a near-fatal fall he had more than two decades ago.

Following a 1998 fall that “crushed” his spine, the “Lord of the Rings” star came to Instagram on Friday to reminisce on his second chance at life.

Bloom, 44, tweeted a flashback photo of himself riding a bike while wearing a brace and smiling just three months after the near-fatal accident. He also added a current photo of himself riding down a tree-lined road with a cycling jersey, bike shorts, and a helmet in the message.

“That’s me in my back brace, circa 1998, around three months after falling three storeys and crushing my spine, narrowly avoiding death and paralysis…” “Grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on the edge (safer now),” Bloom said in the caption.

Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife, said on his post, “So proud of you,” with a red heart emoji. Katy Perry, his fiancée, wrote, “I love you.”

On his post, a number of fans sent supportive remarks.

One person remarked, “What a remarkable recovery,” with a folded hands emoji.

“I’m thankful you weren’t harmed any worse that day. Another person said, “I’m glad you’re still going strong.”

A third said, “You have great strength and resolve.”

Bloom previously discussed the event in a 2005 interview with GQ, admitting that it altered his viewpoint on life and death.

The actor recalled that he was ascending a rooftop terrace with his pals when a drainpipe he had scaled collapsed, sending him three storeys down.

Bloom told the magazine, “Until then, I didn’t have a healthy awareness for life and death – that we’re not indestructible.” “And for four days, I contemplated the prospect of spending the rest of my life in a wheelchair. In my thoughts, I visited some gloomy regions. I concluded that either I will walk again or I will not.”

“However, that accident has informed everything in my life,” he continued. You don’t realize you’re losing it until you’re on the verge of losing it. It was ludicrous how I used to ride motorcycles and drive vehicles as if everything was a racetrack. I didn’t do it because I thought it was cool; I simply enjoyed living on the edge. But I’ve de-stressed.”