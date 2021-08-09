Orlando Bloom is teased by Katy Perry over vacation photos.

Katy Perry mocked her fiancé Orlando Bloom for posting holiday images on Instagram on Saturday.

The 44-year-old actor uploaded a series of vacation photos from Capri, Italy, including several with his longtime sweetheart, Perry.

The 36-year-old “Roar” singer can be seen standing with her friends Jamie Mizrahi and Lydia Kives in one of the photographs. Bloom and Perry were seen eating a lunch together at a restaurant in another snap.

Bloom captioned the photo, “When the moon touches your eye like a giant pizza pie That’s amore.” “When the globe shines as if you’ve had too much wine That’s amore.” The actor appeared to have done everything correctly, from adding the location to writing the caption. He did, however, overlook one minor detail, tagging his fiancée and pals in the photographs.

So, in the comments, Perry jokingly said, “You forgot to tag me daddy.” Perry’s comment received over 5,000 likes, and Bloom quickly amended the post by tagging her and her friends. While Jeremy Renner of “The Avengers” loved the post, many other celebs, like musician Joel Madden, left heart-shaped remarks.

Perry made the remark after sharing photographs and videos from the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri on Friday on Instagram. Heidi Klum, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vanessa Hudgens were among the celebrities in attendance.

The post was liked by musician John Legend, and comedian Chelsea Handler backed Perry up in the comments section, writing, “Do it, sweetie.” Actress Vanessa Hudgens added, “Best,” while film costume designer Johnny Wujek wrote, “Angel goddess mother” with a heart emoji.

During their vacation in Italy, Perry and Bloom appear to be having a nice time. The duo was seen kissing on a yacht last week. Perry may be seen clutching Bloom’s bottom as she kissed and hugged him in photographs that leaked on Twitter on Aug. 3.

Last month, the couple was featured together in a short movie called “Transmissions from the Future.” On May 14, Perry also released a new music video called “Electric.” Bloom, on the other hand, will next be seen in John Ridley’s sci-fi film “Needle in a Timestack.”