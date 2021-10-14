Original Star of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ ‘Unfortunately,’ Vinessa Shaw says she hasn’t been approached yet.

It’s been over four months since Disney+ announced the sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” the 1993 smash film. However, Vinessa Shaw, who portrayed Allison in the original cast, said she hasn’t heard anything about a possible sequel.

“I’d like to learn more about it. I haven’t received any information. So, it may just be that it’s in the early stages of pre-production, or it could be something completely different from the original “Shaw said in an interview with ComicBook Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I haven’t heard anything. Sorry.” She went on to talk about her time working on the original film and how it altered her life.

Shaw stated that the family fantasy film “blow[ed]her mind.” She told the site, “It was just a great second film to have done.” “It literally made me love filmmaking because I hadn’t done anything that huge up until that moment.” Despite the fact that she stated 1993’s “”But three months on the set working on this movie [Hocus Pocus], it really rocked my life,” she continued, referring to “Ladybugs.” So to be able to have everyone enjoy it once more… So I’m hoping the sequel is just as good.” The film has become a cult favorite and one of the most popular Halloween films since its premiere in 1993.

Disney+ announced the second installment on Twitter in May 2021. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles in the sequel, according to the streaming site.

They tweeted, “It’s all just a load of Hocus Pocus 2.” “Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will return as the wonderfully evil Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, which will premiere on #DisneyPlus in the fall of 2022.” “Three young women who unwittingly summon the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from spreading a new type of havoc on the world,” according to the narrative of the upcoming film. “Hocus Pocus 2” is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Shaw, on the other hand, was recently seen in “12 Mighty Orphans,” a sports film that was released on June 11, 2021.