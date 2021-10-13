Original Cast Members Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette Return in ‘Scream’ Trailer [Watch].

The trailer for the next “Scream” sequel has been out, and it features Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette, who all reprise their roles from the first film.

The trailer begins with a landline ringing and Tara, played by Jenna Ortega, dodging the mysterious caller. Meanwhile, she receives a text message instructing her to pick up the phone.

“Would you like to play a game?” a man inquired when he received the call. The next scene depicts the assailant breaking into the house, and the carnage ensues.

Here are a few images from the trailer’s first scene.

The original characters, Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Gale Weathers (Cox), and Deputy Dewey Riley (Arquette), are concerned that the Ghostface killer is targeting children.

As she prepares to confront the killer, Campbell says in the trailer, “I’ve been through a lot.”

“It’s happening right now. So far, there have been three attacks “On the phone, Arquette informs Campbell. “Do you have a gun?” Arquette inquires. “I’m Sidney Prescott, of course, I have a pistol,” Campbell responds. Campbell enters a house in the trailer, where the killer waits silently inside.

“Do you enjoy horror films? The official Twitter profile for “Scream” said, “Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamMovie – Only in theaters January 14, 2022.” “The trailer was captioned.

Following the trailer’s release, a summary of the film was released. “A slew of violent killings startled the sleepy village of Woodsboro twenty-five years ago. A new Ghostface has worn the mask and is pursuing a group of youths in order to unearth secrets from the town’s bloody past “it was written.

Another tweet stated that “several versions” of the film exist, implying that what viewers see in the teaser may not make it into the final edit.

“Believe again if you think they spoiled too much!” said the caption.

Wes Craven directed the first installment of the franchise, which was released in 1996. Cox tweeted a throwback photo with Craven in November 2020, noting that the fifth “Scream” installment had just concluded filming.

On January 14, 2022, “Scream” will be released only in theaters.