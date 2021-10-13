Orianne Cevey, Phil Collins’ ex-girlfriend, has won the right to the singer over his $40 million estate.

Orianne Cevey, Phil Collins’ ex-girlfriend, has been granted the right to sue the musician for half of the $40 million house they formerly shared.

In 2020, Collins and Cevey had a terrible breakup that resulted in a legal battle. A judge recently ordered that the 47-year-old can sue her ex-husband for the multi-million mansion where they used to live.

“The initial agreement was for her to get half of the house’s value. They came to an agreement on that. He tried to get [the lawsuit]dismissed, and she’s suing for half,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “Now the judge has decided that her lawsuit can proceed.” From 1999 to 2008, Cevey and Collins were married. After finding that Cevey had married Thomas Bates, the Genesis star launched an eviction complaint against her in 2020. As part of the partial settlement from Collins, the couple agreed to depart the house early this year.

“She was never evicted from her home.” It was a tiny payment to get her out of the house and help him sell it. “Now is the moment to return to the original accord,” the source stated.

Cevey and Bates were thrilled by the decision and saw it as a victory.

“She’s in a great mood.” When you’re up against someone as wealthy and powerful as [Collins], you have to be concerned. It’s great to win a round, and she’s overjoyed,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, a representative for Collins’ camp has stated that the legal struggle is still ongoing.

“The [new]motion argued that Orianne’s complaint was filed in the incorrect court, and she had to refile in the correct court,” a source close to the singer’s team told Page Six.

Despite their legal struggle, some of their friends remained hopeful that they will reunite in late 2020. Even though Cevey was already married to Bates, their friends were still cheering for them.

An unnamed source told Page Six at the time, “Orianne and Phil are the Liz and Dick of Miami,” referring to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

"Orianne was always there for him," the unnamed "friend" went on to say. "She looked after Phil when he was sick." He's been grumpy recently, but he's been frank about his health issues. After all, his most recent tour was named 'Not Dead Yet.' I wouldn't be surprised if they needed each other.