Oprah Winfrey says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t expressed regret about their candid interview with her.

Oprah Winfrey updates her March 2021 bombshell interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Oprah Winfrey said the royal couple hasn’t “expressed any regrets” about the interview, more than two months after the media mogul sat down with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about their intention to step down as senior royals.

The Oprah Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is being dissected in a Discovery+ special.

Meghan and Harry have been living in California with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, for almost a year. At the end of March 2020, the royal couple formally stepped down as senior royals and began a new life in the United States.

With the exception of a few podcast interviews and Zoom appearances, the pair remained mostly out of the spotlight. Meghan and Harry didn’t sit down with Oprah until March 2021 to explain why they left their jobs as “working” royals.

Meghan admitted to having suicide thoughts, telling Oprah Winfrey that she was “afraid” of what she may do if she was left alone in 2019. She also said that a member of the royal family made derogatory remarks about Archie’s race.

In terms of Harry, he discussed the status of his relationship with William, the lack of support he and Meghan received from the royal family, and his desire to avoid repeating the mistakes made by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Oprah claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t expressed any remorse over the conversation with her.

A Royal Expert finds Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview comment “difficult to understand.”

The interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey drew millions of viewers. They earned both criticism and appreciation in the days that followed. The… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.