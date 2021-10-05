Oprah Winfrey has only three close friends, according to her.

Oprah Winfrey is revealing details about her close circle.

On Monday, Winfrey, 67, and her longtime friend Maria Shriver, 65, sat down for an interview on Hoda Kotb’s podcast “Making Space.” During their interview with Hoda Kotb, the multimedia entrepreneur revealed that she hadn’t “extended” her inner network of friends outside of Shriver, Gayle King, and Bob Greene — all of whom she’s known for decades — until recently.

People cited Winfrey as stating, “I don’t have a lot of pals.” “Gayle is well-known. Gayle, Maria, and Bob are all present. That’s all there is to it, you know? I met Gayle and Maria at the same time; Gayle and I have been friends for 42 years, and Maria and I have been friends for 42 years as well. Until lately, I had never truly broadened that circle.”

However, in the last five years, Winfrey has made “a couple of” new pals, she claimed.

Shriver and the former talk show host had a “spiritual connection” from the time they met more than four decades ago, according to the former talk show host.

“I first met her in the washroom at WJZ-TV early in the morning when I was working there. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins, and she had been up all night finishing the evening magazine. “We started a chat in the restroom, practically spraying water on her face,” Winfrey recalled Kotb. “I’ll always believe it was a heavenly moment since she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career.”

“Deep, uncomplicated, low-maintenance, trustful, loyal, persistent, consistent, honest, tried and true,” Shriver said of her connection with Winfrey.

The writer added that in their decades-long friendship, Winfrey’s little actions for her, such as bringing her cups of coffee, helped deepen their bond.

“It was really moving to me because… you know, that’s not how I grew up. “No one offered me a cup of coffee or a glass of water,” Shriver explained. “In a strange way, despite having a close relationship with my mother, I wasn’t fostered, mothered in that manner, right? And [Oprah] wasn’t mothered in the traditional sense. But I believe we have mothered each other in certain ways.”

When Winfrey appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in May, she also mentioned her other best buddy, King. She called King her “regulator” and that she spoke with him frequently. Brief News from Washington Newsday.