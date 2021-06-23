Opinion: Why do we need to save tourism right now with a Travel Day of Action?

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the way overseas travel has been handled has created a lot of pain for everyone in the industry. The unregulated, open borders came first, followed by finger pointing and extreme travel shaming, and finally, a traffic light system with colors flashing from one to the next like a disco strobe.

Until now, the tourism industry has waited patiently for vaccines to be safely delivered in the hopes of resuming international travel. Those expectations, however, have yet to be realized.

Now, Tui, Virgin, Ryanair, and British Airways are pursuing legal action, and hundreds of travel agents are scheduled to gather in London, Edinburgh, and Belfast today (June 23) to campaign for a safe resumption of international travel. Consumers can also participate in a planned Twitterstorm at 2 p.m. by using the hashtag #traveldayofaction.

The demonstration, which is being organized by the travel association ABTA, aims to put pressure on the government to expand the green list of countries where quarantine-free travel is allowed while maintaining a strong red list to protect against variants. They also want a package of customized financial assistance to help the struggling industry.

But the misery doesn’t stop there. In an open letter to Boris Johnson, the World Travel & Tourism Council warned the government that if international travel remains prohibited in July, the UK will lose £639 million per day, and up to 218,000 more jobs in the sector will be lost if no action is taken now – on top of the 307,000 jobs lost in the UK last year.

The cancellation of international vacations is a source of frustration and annoyance for the majority of us. However, the ripple effects have resulted in a tsunami of calamities for so many individuals employed in the business – both here and abroad. Thousands have been left jobless and unable to feed their families in Africa, where tourism offers a lifeline; valuable wildlife has been plundered out of hunger and desperation; and incidences of domestic violence have been reported. (This is a brief piece.)