Open Beta Confirmed for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’; Early Access, Codes, and More [Details].

On Thursday, Activision held a “Warzone” event called “Battle of Verdansk” to officially introduce the highly anticipated game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.” Along with the release date, the American video game publisher announced the game’s Open Beta and provided information on how gamers can get early access.

Although beta tests for “Call of Duty” games are normally open to all interested gamers, it has early access reserved for a select group of players. There is one sure-fire way for gamers who want to join the party to do so quickly.

Fans who pre-order “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will gain early access to the game’s beta, just like they did with previous “Call of Duty” titles. It makes no difference whether they pre-order the game’s Standard Edition or Ultimate Edition.

Anyone can get early access to the beta by just doing so. Those who aren’t sure if they want this year’s “Call of Duty” installment can enter the beta a few days before the rest of the world thanks to giveaways.

On the upcoming weekend, during the exclusive YouTube broadcast of the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship, players will be able to acquire a beta code. Those who join into their Activision account during the broadcast will be entered to win randomized drops, including a beta code for “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

Unfortunately, there is no active “CoD” campaign on Twitch at the moment, but it is possible that one will emerge in the future. Activision could devise a marketing campaign that rewards gamers with Beta codes, typically via content creators, streamers, and gaming websites.

The beta for “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will be available initially to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, followed by PC and Xbox users.

Previously, “Call of Duty” betas were only available to PC and PlayStation owners, and it’s possible that this year’s iteration may follow suit.

Pre-orderers will receive an exclusive weaponry blueprint for “Call of Duty: Warzone” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” in addition to early access.

On November 5, 2021, “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will be released. On PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the game will be released.