OnlyFans’ Top Earners: The Adult Content Site’s Highest-Paid Creators

OnlyFans is a content subscription business that allows content creators to provide unique content to their specific audience. It was founded in 2016. OnlyFans has experienced a significant increase in the number of new users over the years, but who are the platform’s top-earning content creators?

OnlyFans now has over 50 million members and over one million content providers. While the website has become known for its adult content, which includes anything from sex workers to models posting NSFW videos and photographs, the founder had no intention of doing so when he founded it. In reality, content creators can publish whatever they want to their OnlyFans in order to build a following for their target demographic.

While OnlyFans has a large number of content providers, the majority of the most popular users are celebrities who already have a large following. By November 2020, the site had purportedly paid its developers $2 billion. According to Influencer Marketing Hub’s list of the top 10 OnlyFans earners based on monthly income, the top 1% accounts make around 33% of the money the site makes.

MilaMondell (#10)

Mila Mondell is a teen content maker on OnlyFans who concentrates on adult content for her members and viewers. Her page includes a $20 monthly subscription fee and is expected to generate $1.9 million in revenue per month.

Safaree Samuels, #9

Safaree Samuels, a rapper, joined OnlyFans in 2020 and began uploading his amateur sexual movies there. After getting famous after appearing on the television show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” in 2016, the rapper now has a net worth of $3 million. OnlyFans reportedly pays him $1.91 million every month for his stuff.

Pia Mia (#8)

Pia Mia’s OnlyFans page, where she shares explicit photographs and videos, makes around $2.22 million every month. From 2013 to 2017, the “Do It Again” singer was good friends with Kylie Jenner, but the two began to drift apart.

Gem101, #7

According to the New York Post, Gem101 earns 270 times more than the average doctor with 20 years of expertise, who earns $9,152 per month.

Erica Mena, #6

After placing first in a Jennifer Lopez look-alike contest, model Erica Mena began her modeling career. Her net worth has risen to $1 million. Her OnlyFans page is said to bring in over $4.49 million every month.

Mia Khalifa (#5)

Mia is a former adult video star. Brief News from Washington Newsday.