OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content prompts a response from Twitter: ‘Sex Work Is Work.’

OnlyFans’ decision to remove sexually explicit content on its network did not go over well with social media users.

The subscription-based site, which is known for its pornographic content, announced in a statement to Variety that it will no longer allow users to publish any content “including sexually explicit behaviour” starting this fall.

According to OnlyFans, the decision was made “to comply with the needs of our banking partners and payout suppliers.”

OnlyFans became a popular topic on Twitter after the news, with social media users weighing in on the decision. While some joked that tens of thousands of OnlyFans members would have to “get actual jobs,” many others condemned the firm for abandoning the sex workers who helped it grow its renown and revenue.

“Restricting content on OnlyFans is one of the slimiest things I’ve ever seen a site do. YouTuber Ethan Mark Nestor-Darling, popularly known as CrankGameplays, tweeted, “Sex work is labor, and it was work that placed OnlyFans on the map and made it so successful.” “This is bad for the platform, and it’s even worse for the creators who put so much effort into it.”

Actor Paul Elia wrote, “OnlyFans without nudity is like basketball without a ball.” According to Variety, the site would continue to enable producers to submit nudity-laced video “as long as it complies with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

Meanwhile, scriptwriter Kevin Fredericks likened OnlyFans’ decision to prohibit sexually explicit photographs and videos to Chick-fil-A refusing to sell chicken, claiming that it’s their “primary thing.”

“Sex work is respectable work, and OnlyFans gives complete freedoms not typically offered to minorities,” musician Tom Aspaul commented on Twitter, calling the move “unfathomable” and expressing his hope that the platform “will see the error they’re doing.”

“Sex work is serious business. Because it is gross, awful, and unacceptable, OnlyFans is prohibiting sexually explicit content after benefiting from it/their platform increasing. Another Twitter user stated, “Support sex workers.”

Others, on the other hand, backed OnlyFans, stating that the corporation would not have taken this decision if it had a better alternative.

“Folks: It’s not like OnlyFans came up with the idea of banning sex work from the platform. They have a very good idea who their customers are. One reader stated, “They’ve been advised by Visa and MC that it’s either block sex work on the site or get a lifelong ban from accepting credit cards.”

“The payment processors and banks are the true issue. Until we’ve done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.