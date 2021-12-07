Only Fans welcomes Danielle Lloyd back three weeks after giving birth.

Danielle Lloyd posed in her underwear just three weeks after giving birth and looked stunning.

The actress already had four kids when she gave birth to her first daughter, making her a mother of five.

On November 12, the 37-year-old and her husband Michael O’Neill had a baby daughter.

After Stacey Solomon uses Danielle Lloyd’s newborn girl’s name, Danielle Lloyd shares her own. Rose Danielle flaunted her slim shape and flat tummy in a photo of herself wearing black, lacey Off-White underwear on Instagram stories.

She looked stunning as she posed with her toes pointed and her hand leaning on the wall.

Her hair was brushed to one side in a curled ponytail as she pouted at the camera.

“3 weeks postpartum,” the new mother captioned the photo.

“I’m back,” Danielle captioned a snapshot of herself appearing peaceful with her head resting on what appeared to be a rolled up towel and her wearing what appeared to be a bikini.

She included a link to her Only Fans account in that Instagram story.

When Danielle announced her pregnancy earlier this year, she said she was hoping for a little girl and had contemplated gender selection before deciding to have her baby normally.

The model had hoped to name her daughter Rose and was “gutted” when Stacey Solomon chose the same name for her baby, but she has recently settled on Autumn Rose.