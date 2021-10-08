One unfulfilled wish of Jodie Comer during a pivotal professional moment.

Jodie Comer, who was born in Childwall and is poised to feature in her second Hollywood movie, thinks nothing compares to working alongside Liverpool talent.

The 28-year-old will star opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel, which will be released later this month.

Set amid the harshness and female tyranny of 14th century France, the film recounts a story of treachery and retribution.

Jodie Foster plays Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman who says her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges, raped her. But no one believes her, prompting her husband to challenge a friend to a duel, the country’s final legally sanctioned duel.

In September, The Last Duel made its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Jodie admitted to Time Out that the film festival was the first time Ben Affleck heard her native Scouse accent.

“It’s weird because we were recently in Venice and Ben was like, ‘I believe this is the first time I’ve ever heard you speak properly in your own voice…’,” she explained.

Jodie’s excellent accents, on the other hand, have helped her build a reputation for herself.

Jodie speaks Russian, American, Scottish, Italian, and French dialects in her character as Villanelle in the BBC thriller Killing Eve.

While growing up in Liverpool, Jodie practiced her accents with her father.

“Anything on the television with a regional accent, whether it was Cilla Black or a KFC commercial, me and my father would always mimic them, solely to make each other laugh,” she recalled.

“But I think that made me a little more bold, so I wasn’t afraid when I went to auditions and there was an accent on it that wasn’t my own.”

Jodie’s recent appearance in the Channel 4 drama Help, in which she co-starred with Stephen Graham, was a career milestone.

The groundbreaking drama, set in a Liverpool care home, drew 1.1 million viewers on Channel 4’s streaming services, a new high.

“There were so many Liverpool actors there doing Help,” Jodie recalled, “people I’ve respected for so long – Ian.”

