‘One Tree Hill’ is a story about a family who lives on a Chad Michael Murray’s Role In Hilarie Burton’s Exit From The Show Is Clarified

Hilarie Burton, the star of “One Tree Hill,” has spoken out about Chad Michael Murray’s apparent participation in her departure from the show. At the end of season six in 2009, both Burton and Murray quit the show.

Following Burton’s announcement on the newest edition of her “Drama Queens” podcast, in which she described her departure as “unceremonious,” rumors about Murray being the cause of Burton’s stunning “One Tree Hill” exit reappeared. After hearing the podcast, one listener rushed to Twitter to blame Murray.

“@HilarieBurton said her leaving was unceremonious, which we can put on Chad tbh, or at least the Chad from back then,” the fan commented. “I assume and hope he’s matured by now, but wtf.”

“I’m not sure where your information is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with me leaving,” Burton instantly responded to the tweet. She further highlighted that, contrary to popular belief, Murray was an ally.

“We were both mistreated, and he stood up for me. I appreciate your kindness, but I just wanted to make it clear that Chad was a teammate of mine. She wrote, “My bosses were the s-s.”

Burton responded with a tweet, claiming that there was some “misinformation” concerning the matter. Burton immediately replied to the tweet once more, adding, “Babe, no worries.” Over the years, I’ve heard that rumor numerous times. I simply corrected it because I care about our OTH family and don’t want anyone lugging false baggage around with them. Thank you for your concern!! Xo.”

The drama TV series starred James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz and followed a group of friends in Tree Hill, North Carolina.

From 2003 until 2009, Burton played Peyton Sawyer in the series for six seasons. Murray, who played Lucas Scott and left the show in 2009, was her co-star.

Burton stated their choice to leave the show was not hasty in an interview with Entertainment Weekly following their exit. She stated, “Chad and I are good friends.” “I can’t speak for him, but neither of us made this decision lightly. He has a lot of empathy for the show and its audience. It’s not an easy choice, but we have to be adults sometimes,” she continued.

After a nine-season run, “One Tree Hill” came to an end in 2012.