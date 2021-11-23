‘One thing is certain,’ Davy Klaassen says of Everton’s ‘conservative’ transfer.

Following his time at Everton, Davy Klaassen has stated that he would be “wary” of transferring overseas again.

Klaassen was signed for £23.6 million by the Blues in the summer of 2017, but he struggled to adjust to the Premier League.

Following a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in September during his lone season at the club, Klaassen was not selected to start a Premier League game.

After Ronald Koeman was fired the next month, caretaker David Unsworth and permanent replacement Sam Allardyce reduced his playing time even more.

Everton eventually sold the Dutchman to Werder Bremen for roughly £12 million in the summer of 2018.

Klaassen returned to Ajax in October 2020 for a cost of €14 million, signing a deal until June 2024 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following only two seasons with the German club.

And, now that he’s reflected on his time with the Blues, the midfielder says that his time at Everton has made him reconsider a transfer abroad.

When asked about a possible future move, he told Voetbal International through Sport Witness, “I’ve been wary about that.”

“I also didn’t expect to leave Everton after just one season.”

“There’s one thing I know for sure: I’m quite happy here.”

Klassen stated of his time at Goodison Park in 2018, “It is a confluence of factors.” Everton didn’t think I was good enough for the game they wanted to play.

“It has to do with you, your style, and the trainers you choose.” Even before Ronald Koeman was fired, I sensed that things would be tricky at Everton.

“I expected a little more football in the team before I signed, but I also knew that English football is all about rushing and pounding.”

“At Ajax, I was used to the game: the ball was always on the floor.” In England, I had the impression that the balls always soared over my head.

“We lacked a striker capable of holding the ball and moving around or over it.” Romelu Lukaku was here, but he moved to Manchester United.

“Then Koeman sought to take. “Summary comes to a conclusion.”