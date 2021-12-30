‘One Piece’ Episode 1006 will not air this week; a new release date has been set, and spoilers have been released.

After renewing their commitment to inherit Oden’s sword style, the Akazaya members went all out against Kaido. The cliffhanger from Episode 1004 is scheduled to be continued in Episode 1006 of “One Piece.”

Because the anime is now on hiatus, fans will have to wait longer to see the samurai retainers in action. “One Piece” Episode 1006 will not air this week, according to the series’ official Twitter account.

“Crew members, pay attention! This weekend, the One Piece animation will be taking a break. When Episode 1006 premieres on January 8th, we’ll see you in the new year!” It stated in its announcement.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll has Episode 1005, which is a special broadcast titled “Barto’s Secret Room.”

“Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew’s exploits in the Land of Wano are remembered by Bartolomeo and Otama. Otama informs Bartolomeo about her encounter with Luffy and the events leading up to Kaido’s ferocious battle “According to Crunchyroll, the official summary for the special episode read:

Luffy was heading to the rooftop to meet Kaido in Episode 1004, titled “An Inherited Technique! Unleashing Oden’s Secret Swordplay!” Yamato was running after Momonosuke to protect him.

In the meantime, the Akazaya members were battling Kaido. Kaido was able to defeat the samurai warriors in the early stages of the combat.

Kin, on the other hand, was ecstatic as he remembered his mentor Oden. Kin and his comrades were able to use Oden’s characteristic two-sword method in the second half of Episode 1004.

“The Akazaya members ultimately face off against Kaido while Luffy rushes to the rooftop and Yamato tries to catch up to Momonosuke to protect him. When the samurai retainers hear Kaido mocking them for being weak, they beat him mercilessly, recalling the day Oden told them to learn his sword skill “According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 1004 read.

Mayumi Tanaka portrays Monkey D. Luffy, Kazuya Nakai portrays Roronoa Zoro, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Usopp, Hiroaki Hirata portrays Sanji, Kazuki Yao portrays Franky, Chikao Otsuka portrays Gol D. Roger, Hiroshi Iwasaki portrays Kurozumi Orochi, Hiroya Ishimaru portrays Oden Kozuki,

Every Saturday, new episodes of “One Piece” are released.

They’re available on Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix, among other platforms.