‘One Piece’ 1035 Will Be the Final Chapter of the Year; Spoilers, Raw Scans, and a Release Date

The hit manga “One Piece,” created by famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda, is taking a week off, and it appears that chapter 1035 will be the final chapter issued in 2021. Fans are anticipating something memorable or unusual in the upcoming manga episode, which also doubles as the cliffhanger chapter for Volume 102.

The manga’s previous chapter depicted a furious brawl between Queen the Plague and Vinsmoke Sanji, both of whom are considered among the best fighters in their respective pirate crews. Queen was able to possess the same exceptional human talents as Sanji’s brothers thanks to his strong scientific and technological background.

Queen triggered Sanji’s invisibility power after his showy performance, which the Beast Pirates’ All-Star subsequently utilized to assault O-Some, the oiran who Sanji thought he had injured. When Sanji realized it was Queen’s folly that had caused the oiran’s pain, he became infuriated and attacked him with Ifrit Jambe.

After that, he and Collier attacked the All-Star and slammed his head into the ground. Basse Cote, Paleron, Jumeau à Bifteck, Tendron, Flanchet, Queue, Poire, and Jarret all had the same treatment from Sanji.

Unsatisfied with the assault of tremendous blows, Sanji unleashed a devastating Buf Burst, sending Queen flying backward. Because the entire chapter focuses on Sanji, some fans predict the next manga edition will focus on the equally thrilling Zoro vs. King the Wildfire battle.

Other fans anticipate that “One Piece” 1035 will focus on Luffy and Kaido’s yonko-tier duel on top of the Skull Dome, which seems appropriate for the year’s last chapter. Luffy will finally awaken his Devil Fruit during this encounter, according to a previous revelation from a Vietnamese insider. But, as Kaido’s strength deteriorates, he will lose control of the Flame Clouds, causing Onigashima to smash into the Flower Capital.

This leak is unsubstantiated, and the source of the information was not disclosed by the insider. The latest set of spoilers for the upcoming chapter is yet to be shared by Reddit insiders.

Meanwhile, "One Piece" 1035 is due out on December 19. After that, the manga will take another break, which means Chapter 1036 will most likely be released on January 2 or 9. On Wednesday or December 14, there's a likelihood that insiders could reveal the first round of spoilers, while raw scans will most likely be released.