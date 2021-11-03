‘One Piece’ 1031 Spoilers: Sanji Challenges Zoro To Make A Tough Decision

If the newest spoilers are to be believed, “One Piece” 1031 marks the start of the final act of the Wano Kuni arc, and it appears that more interesting events will take place in the future manga issue.

Thanks to Redon of AP Forums and other community insiders, more information about the forthcoming episode of “One Piece” is now available. The following manga part is apparently titled “The Warrior of Science,” and it will follow Sanji, the Straw Hats’ cook and the Vinsmoke family’s third son.

Sanji appears to be perplexed at what is happening to his body after fleeing Queen the Plague. After finding himself alongside a woman he had attacked in “One Piece” 1031, he will be even more perplexed.

The Vinsmoke family’s third son is rumored to be a womanizer. He feels that by reawakening his dormant strength, he can become brutal and unafraid to harm women like his brothers.

According to the most recent set of teasers, these ideas will prompt Sanji to pull out his raid suit and destroy it. After that, he’ll use a Den Den Mushi to contact him and ask him to make a difficult decision.

After their fight against Kaido and his troops, Sanji will inform Zoro that if he goes insane or loses his sanity, he should kill him. Queen the Plague is close by, and it appears that Sanji will unleash a devastating strike called Hell Memories.

The arrival of the World Government’s Cipher Pol Zero in Onigashima is shown in “One Piece” 1031. The crew will arrive at the location where Brook and Robin are now fighting to capture the last of Ohara’s survivors.

In the next days, more information regarding the upcoming chapter of the popular manga will become available. Raw scans for the chapter should be available between Friday and Saturday.

The official release date for “One Piece” 1031 is November 17. Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus will all have it.