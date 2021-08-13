One pair on Love Island is on the rocks, according to spoilers.

The public’s opinion of Love Island contestants will be revealed tonight, and the islanders will be shocked.

Liberty Poole began to have doubts about her relationship with boyfriend Jake Cornish last night, while Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank declared themselves “exclusive.”

The islanders will learn how the public views them as a couple on tonight’s episode.

When Liberty develops misgivings about Jake, Love Island followers advise her to “run.”

The islanders will be rewarded with a celebration if they predict right.

Viewers voted for the most one-sided relationship, and Liberty and Jake came out on top, according to an exclusive first look.

Liberty described the decision as “savage.”

Liberty says later in the beach hut, “I’m just baffled at what people are seeing, like am I, am I missing something?”

Faye Winter also tells Teddy Soares that she thinks Jake is a “showman” and that the relationship will eventually fall apart on the outside.

Faye says in another scene in the show that she and Teddy had reached “this new sexual level.”

The couple had a hard week after Faye mistook him for being unfaithful in Casa Amor.

However, Faye eventually apologized for yelling at Teddy, and the couple has since grown closer.

Tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Love Island resumes.

The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.