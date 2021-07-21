One of the top attractions in the world has been named in Liverpool.

A Liverpool attraction has been rated as one of the world’s top 20 finest experiences.

Tripadvisor recently released its list of the World’s Best Overall Experiences, and Liverpool’s Mad Day Out Beatles Taxi Tours made the cut.

The bespoke Beatles tour takes visitors on a “unique John Lennon Rolls Royce themed electric taxi cab” tour of Liverpool. Ian Doyle, the company’s only proprietor, provides a personal service and continual communication with clients from the moment they book.

Positive Vibration, a massive reggae festival, is returning to Liverpool.

The list prepared by Tripadvisor is based on traveler ratings and tries to provide a definitive ranking of the finest activities available throughout the world, according to those who enjoy exploring.

The Mad Day Out Beatles Taxi Tours came in at number 16 in the global round-up, indicating that Liverpool is a popular tourist destination with plenty to do.

This year, the activity received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award.

The Beatles’ cultural impact and influence on the music business are still felt today, with their songs appearing on innumerable film soundtracks and being performed by a variety of contemporary musicians decades after their spectacular ascent to popularity.

Strawberry Field, Eleanor Rigby’s tombstone, Penny Lane, and other iconic places from the Fab Four’s legendary career are visited on the Mad Day Out Beatles Taxi Tours.

If you want to book the tour and take it for a spin, go to the TripAdvisor website.