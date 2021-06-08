One of Taylor Swift’s songs was once dubbed “Perfect” by Katy Perry.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a feud in the past, though Perry had previously praised one of Swift’s songs. The song was deemed “excellent” by her. Here’s a breakdown of the song and what prompted Swift to write it.

Katy Perry called one of Taylor Swift’s songs “brilliant,” but she complained that the radio was too uniform.

Perry discussed musical trends in a 2012 interview with Billboard. “Women have been ruling the game in pop music for a long time,” she remarked. “However, I believe a stripped-down, 1970s aesthetic is on the way. How many more songs that sound like a monster truck rally can we hear? Some of it appeals to me, but radio is starting to sound the same.”

She compared the music of a “monster truck rally” to one of Swift’s songs. Perry added, “Like I’m psyched about Taylor Swift’s ‘Begin Again.'” “Right now, that’s my song. It’s brilliant and flawless. I believe there will be a little more heart, perhaps. The dubstep doesn’t bother me, but there’s no emotional connection.”

In 2011 and 2012, a large number of mainstream artists began to embrace dubstep. Justin Bieber released “As Long as You Love Me,” Britney Spears published “Hold It Against Me,” and Taylor published “I Knew You Were Trouble” at that time. Skrillex, a dubstep artist, was also experiencing a significant cultural moment. Dubstep was sweeping the mainstream charts at the time, and Perry’s remarks seems to be a reaction to that. “Begin Again,” on the other hand, is a country song that is about as far from dubstep as you can get.

What was the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s song “Begin Again?”

