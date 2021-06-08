One of Julie Andrews’ films, according to John Wayne, “fell flat on its face.”

In the 1960s, both John Wayne and Julie Andrews were great idols, but Wayne was not a fan of one of Andrews’ films. One of her films, he said, “fell flat on its face” as a result of one of her ideas. Here’s how he felt about her as a performer.

Why did John Wayne believe that movies were deteriorating?

Hollywood witnessed a lot of changes in the late 1960s. For example, the industry began to embrace graphic violence and sexuality – or, at least, what was then considered graphic violence and sensuality. Psycho, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Graduate, films that could never have been made in a more constrained era, were becoming popular.

The heightened eroticism in American cinema did not appeal to Wayne. In 1969, he informed Roger Ebert, “All the real motion picture people have always made family pictures.” “However, the downbeats and so-called intelligentsia gained access when the government made the blunder of splitting up the production firms and theaters. The old titans–Mayer, Thalberg, and even Harry Cohn, despite my personal dislike for him–were beneficial for the industry. The goddamned stock manipulators are now in charge. They have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to making movies.

“They make something dirty and it makes money, then they say, ‘Jesus, let’s produce one that’s a little filthy, maybe it’ll make more money,’” Wayne speculated. “And now the bankers are getting involved as well.”

Julie Andrews, according to John Wayne, was attempting to imitate another celebrity.

Andrews, Wayne believed, had succumbed to the tendency. "Take that girl, Julie Andrews," he remarked, describing her as "a refreshing, openhearted girl who is a fantastic performer." "She did Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music during her time there. She, on the other hand, aspired to be a Theda Bara.