One of his victims was shamefully accused of ‘leading him on’ by a paedophile octogenarian.

One of his schoolgirl victims was accused of “leading him on” by a paedophile who preyed on children decades apart.

Christopher Beaugeard committed his final crimes as a pensioner, targeting three young girls across two counties.

When his crimes were discovered, he attempted suicide, telling the medics who assisted him, “I have done something really bad and I regret it.”

For the murder of Sarah Everard, Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison.

Beaugeard struck three times in the Sefton and Essex areas, targeting girls aged 14 and younger over a 30-year span.

Prosecutor Frank Dillon told Liverpool Crown Court that the crimes were similar in each case, with Beaugeard groping his victims for his own pleasure.

When one of the girls resisted his efforts and locked herself in a room, he waited for her to emerge and gave her a hug and said, “I’m sorry,” according to Mr Dillon.

Beaugeard’s crimes were discovered after the mother of one of his victims called Merseyside Police.

When this happened, he attempted suicide at his home in Chelmsford’s The Limes.

He was apprehended by Essex Police after being brought to hospital and explaining how he would touch his victims “to mentally please himself.”

“I saw an opportunity and I took advantage,” he said.

When the defendant’s wife learned of Beaugeard’s crimes, Mr Dillon said she was horrified and now believed she had been married “to a man I now feel I never really knew.”

Beaugeard pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault on a minor under the age of 14 and five counts of sexual behavior with a minor under the age of 13.

“Mr Beaugeard agrees that there isn’t much that can be stated on his favor in terms of mitigation,” defense attorney Holly Menary said.

“He has been torturing himself in his own brain for some time,” Miss Menary said, adding that her client wanted the court to know. He admits he should not have done this and apologizes.”

Beaugeard was regularly abused, according to Judge Robert Trevor Jones, “to please your perverse sexual inclinations.”

He was the ruler of Beaugeard. “The summary has come to an end.”