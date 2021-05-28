One ‘Game of Thrones’ villain reveals that their death was supposed to be a lot worse.

Septa Unella, played by Hannah Waddingham, was a villain in Game of Thrones seasons 5 and 6. The character’s death was not seen on screen to the audience. After Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) imprisoned Septa, it was hinted that The Mountain (Hafór Jlus Björnsson) tortured her to death.

Yes, the character’s story ended in a gruesome manner. It was meant to be much, much worse, according to Waddingham.

On ‘Game of Thrones,’ Unella played a key role in Cersei’s atonement walk.

Unella was a Septa of the Faith of the Seven under the High Sparrow, as fans will know (Jonathan Pryce). Unella tormented Cersei in her cell beneath the Great Sept of Baelor when the High Sparrow seized her.

Cersei finished her atonement trip back to the Red Keep when she finally confessed. Unella cried “shame” with every step Cersei made in one of the most famous scenes in Game of Thrones’ eight seasons. By the end of Season 6, however, the tables were turned, and Cersei demanded payment from Unella.

Unella was imprisoned and tormented by Cersei.

Cersei was throwing wine on Unella and demanding that she confess when fans last saw her. She was then imprisoned in the room with The Mountain and the door was shut behind her. It was a tense situation, but it might have been a lot worse.

Waddingham previously told Collider, “She was supposed to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they’d gotten so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they elected not to go with it.”

She went on to say that the tale concept had to be revised at the last minute. Waddingham recalls going to Belfast and being handed new sides in the middle of the flight. She thought it was a mistake since the new scenario required the actor to wear a wetsuit top.

“Of course… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.