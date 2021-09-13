One covid vaccination will be given to all children aged 12 and up.

After advisers approved the Covid vaccination for all young people in the UK, all youngsters aged 12 and up will be given one shot.

After agreeing that the Pfizer vaccination will help to avert turmoil in schools throughout the winter, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers today recommended a “universal” release for young people aged 12-15.

Before their child is vaccinated, parents should expect to be asked for their consent.

The Chief Medical Officers will hold a press conference later today to discuss the decision in greater detail.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunization (JCVI) had previously stated that they would not recommend the vaccine for all children aged 12 to 15 because they considered the health benefit was little and that they could only provide advise based on the health impact.

The JCVI will now be asked to provide additional guidance on whether or not young individuals should take a second dose, although this information will not be available until after Christmas.

Previously, the vaccination has only been offered to immunocompromised children aged 12 to 15, or those living with clinically susceptible persons.

The government is anticipated to embrace the suggestion soon, and vaccines will be distributed as quickly as feasible.

The Chief Medical Officers’ advise varies from that offered by the JCVI ten days ago because they have taken into account the potential for disruption to the current school year that a probable increase in Covid cases in young people would bring.

They discovered that mass vaccination of children over the age of 12 will “likely” minimize Covid outbreaks in schools, lowering the risk of the school year being disrupted.

According to sources, there is no division between the JCVI and the Chief Medical Officers, and that the Chief Medical Officers have been able to make recommendations based on a.