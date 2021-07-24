‘Once a Blue…’ – After the transfer was confirmed, Bernard sent an emotional letter to Everton fans.

Following the news of his departure from Everton, Bernard has delivered an emotional message to the club’s supporters.

After joining the Blues in the summer of 2018, the winger moved to Sharjah earlier this week, calling an end to his three-year tenure on Merseyside.

The Brazilian made 84 appearances for Everton in all competitions over the next three seasons, scoring eight goals in the process.

After declaring his departure from Everton, the 28-year-old has received an outpouring of supportive messages from the club’s supporters, and he has resorted to social media to thank them.

“The last time I received so many texts like this was when I left Atletico Madrid in 2013.” Bernard tweeted.

“I appreciate all of the lovely words from Everton fans, but due to unforeseen circumstances, I was unable to achieve my goals. Thank you so much for everything.

“ONCE A BLUE, ALWAYS A BLUE,” as the saying goes.

Bernard agreed to a two-year contract with Sharjah earlier this week, after clubs from Greece and Russia expressed interest in him.