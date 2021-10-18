On Twitter, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s appearance at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony was praised.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize event, they were complimented on their clothes.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize’s inaugural awards event in London on Sunday, they looked lovely. According to USA Today, guests were advised to “consider the environment when choosing their clothing.” And the royal pair adhered to the rules.

Middleton was dressed in a lilac Alexander McQueen gown she initially wore in 2011. The future king, on the other hand, was dressed in a dark green velvet blazer with a black polo neck and black jeans.

The couple’s wardrobe choices were complimented on Twitter, particularly Middleton’s, who wore an old gown to the event.

“They always seem to get the tone just right, in my opinion. They are lovely, but not overly so, so as not to detract from the gravity of the undertaking. Catherine, on the other hand, is dressed for a supporting part, as it is William’s night “one person remarked

“She’s also wearing a dress from 2011,” a second user wrote, “a great reminder to us all about saving and wearing things more than once.”

“Yup. She stays with the subject of sustainability tonight because it’s more vital than ever — although she’s normally quite excellent at recycling anyhow “A third user has been added.

Another follower expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that Middleton’s clothing still fits her as well as it did ten years ago, despite the fact that she has three children.

Furthermore, several internet users were perplexed by the uproar over Middleton’s habit of recycling gowns. Someone inquired, “Is that true? Our standards are so low that a lollipop is given to a woman who wears a dress more than once?” Another person wondered if there were people who never wore their outfits more than once. A third commenter pointed out that billionaires and other royal princes and princesses recycle their clothes as well, thus Middleton’s practice isn’t unique.

Another person supported Middleton, claiming that no matter what she wears, she would always be attacked.

“She reuses her clothes, which is fantastic. However, there are many who would condemn her for it. She will be doomed whether she does or does not. Personally, I’d choose her over a cheap scruff any day as our future Queen “a royal admirer commented

Following the release of Prince William's velvet green blazer, some admirers speculated that he could be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig's hair was dyed a rich fuchsia color.