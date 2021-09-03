On Twitter, Prince Harry’s speech at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards was panned.

Prince Harry’s emotional address at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards elicited varied comments on Twitter.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise virtual appearance at the awards presentation, calling on governments to address the “vast difference” in access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and blaming vaccine reluctance on “mass-scale misinformation.”

Prince Harry was reported by ABC News as saying, “Where you’re born should not affect your ability to survive, when the drugs and know-how exist to keep you alive and well.”

“Until every community has access to the vaccine, and until every community has access to reliable information about the vaccination, we are all at risk,” he added.

Royal biographer Angela Levin slammed Prince Harry’s address, accusing him of “hypocrisy.”

“Harry blames ‘mass-scale misinformation’ on ‘the media and social media.’

During their interview with Oprah, he and Meghan weren’t far behind,” she tweeted.

Some Twitter users criticized Prince Harry of being out of touch, claiming he wasn’t the ideal person to address these concerns.

One person noted, “One would think he’d be more sensitive to the reality that one’s birthplace has a great deal to do with one’s ability to live.”

“I’m not sure how connected Harry is to the country he chose as his permanent residence. As healthcare workers, we are on the verge of collapsing. Is he aware of the current death toll? We’ve taken a beating from fires, floods, and [COVID-19], to name a few things,” said another.

Another added, “If it came from another source, I would believe it or respect the speech,” before asserting, “Harry has sold his soul to the media and marketing corporation.”

Many others, on the other hand, welcomed Prince Harry’s efforts to raise awareness about vaccine inequities and hesitation.

“It’s truly wonderful how Prince Harry used his voice to highlight vaccination inequity because so many people are so enamored with their privilege that they can’t understand how others can’t even get their vaccines,” says one commentator. One tweeted, “I hope world leaders work together moving ahead.”

“Since the pandemic, the only royal who has campaigned for vaccine fairness and distribution. “Bravo, Prince Harry,” another added, emojiing clapping hands.

“Leaders are in charge!! Another admirer said, “Well done, Prince Harry.”

“Thank you for advocating for and increasing awareness about this issue! ‘No one is safe until we are all safe,’ he added, and I agree. A fourth netizen remarked, “I wish people would start listening.”

Prince Harry presented the GQ Heroes of the Year Award to during the awards ceremony.