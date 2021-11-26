On Twitter, Prince Harry was chastised for’staring daggers’ at the press during his tour with Meghan Markle.

During his and Meghan Markle’s royal tour in 2018, Prince Harry was rumored to be less than cordial with the press.

The first installment of the BBC’s two-part documentary “The Princes And The Press” was released on Monday. Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for The Times, remembered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Fiji in the documentary. The duke, he claims, was “very cranky on that tour.” “Harry was just glowering, he was really upset, he’s cross with the press, and he spent the entire welcoming ceremony just shifting his eyes to one side, staring daggers at the press pack,” he added.

During a journey from Tonga to Sydney, Markle’s hubby apparently became argumentative. His staff allegedly persuaded him to speak with the press on board, which he did, but not in a nice manner.

He reportedly said, “Thank you very much for coming, guys, not that you were invited.”

Low continued, “It went down extremely horribly.”

After hearing about the incident, Twitter users reacted quickly. Prince Harry’s actions was not acceptable to them. Many criticised the prince after he was recently photographed with his camera crew for a Netflix series.

“On the road, representing the United Kingdom and the government. And he acted like way on behalf of the Queen! It’s a complete embarrassment. Now when he gets paid a large sum of money to speak on behalf of organizations and/or Netflix, the US media is suddenly fantastic! “one person said

“However, he appears to be unconcerned with the Netflix cameras. Ginger, be a trophy husband and tap it out even more tap tap touch tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap tap “another has been added.

“I once read a tale in which it was claimed that The Firm hired spin doctors on a regular basis to clean up Harry’s poor behavior. That is the point. Harry had always been a jerk. We’re only now getting to see it “a third internet user commented

Prince Harry was described as “unhinged and paranoid” by another user. Another user described him as a “spoiled, whiny brat.” Several others, meantime, defended the Duke of Sussex. He acted like that because he didn’t like the press, according to them. He blamed them for his mother’s death, Princess Diana, who died in Paris after the media followed her car. Because the program revealed Kensington Palace workers leaking information about the Sussexes to the press, many people stood up for Prince Harry and blasted the other royals.

"They killed his mother, he believes. He'll never love them, says the narrator"