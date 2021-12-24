On Twitter, Prince Harry was chastised for his 2021 Christmas card photo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed a new photo from their Christmas card for 2021, and the Duke of Sussex’s expression in the photo has some people scratching their heads.

The Sussexes’ Christmas card for 2021 contained the first-ever public portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 6-month-old baby, Lilibet, being held up by her mother, as well as the most recent shot of their 2-year-old son Archie, who sits on his father’s knee.

Prince Harry, Markle, and Archie wore denim jeans in the sweet photo, which was photographed in the summer at the couple’s Santa Barbara, California, home by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski, while baby Lili wore a frilly white outfit. The duchess wore a dark sweater and nude flats, while her son matched his sister with a white button-down top.

However, some Twitter users questioned Prince Harry’s decision to go barefoot and wear shredded denim trousers.

“The Sussex youngsters appear to be quite nice and cheerful. Is Harry attempting to make a financial point by having no shoes and ripped jeans? Is he merely attempting to fit in with the gang of teenagers?” Angela Levin, author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” is a royal analyst and journalist. Some commenters slammed not only Prince Harry’s appearance, but also the message he and Markle put in the Christmas card, which was first posted by Team Rubicon, a non-profit that promotes international disaster assistance. “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to many charities that recognize and defend families – from Afghan family being displaced to American families in need of paid parental leave,” Prince Harry and Markle wrote.

As one Twitter user put it, “Angela, I’m with you. Thank you for not wearing torn jeans, socks, or shoes. I could have done without the donations as well. It’s not a political flyer; it’s a Christmas card.” “They probably sought to imply that they are a normal, everyday family. Intentionally tugging at the heartstrings, if you will. What they strive to do all the time and fail at, “another person proposed.

One internet user joked that the couple’s budget was diverted to Meghan Markle’s clothing, while Prince Harry had to “shop at American Eagle for his clothes.”

“Harry went from having a hole in his shoe to now just walking barefoot,” one commenter commented, alluding to the black leather shoes Prince Harry wore to his longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee’s wedding to Daisy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.