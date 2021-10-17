On Twitter, Jon Stewart was praised for pointing out the media’s failure to ‘de-escalate’ the situation.

Over the weekend, comedian Jon Stewart became a Twitter trending topic after speaking out against the media’s failure to de-escalate political issues and instead focus on conflict.

Stewart appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday to promote his Apple TV+ series “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and talk about the role of the press in covering politics and society.

Stewart mentioned how issues like California’s gender-neutral law and singer Demi Lovato, who just came out as non-binary and requested to be referred to by they/them pronouns, gained a lot of attention while not being critical to the state’s running.

“I believe the media does a poor job of de-escalating situations. “De-escalation is the solution to all of this nonsense,” he added.

“I don’t mean politeness or nonpartisanship,” Stewart continued, “I mean focusing on problems that are more pressing and essential in people’s lives and really pounding away at them.” Rather than the merely emotional fault lines that exist in society,” says the author. Following his interview, Stewart’s name began to trend on Twitter, with fans complimenting his candid views.

“I adore Jon Stewart and wish there were more people like him in the public square of American debate.” He provides value to every conversation he participates in. More rationality and less emotion are required. There should be more unity and less division. One comment said, “More de-escalation and less combustion.”

Another commenter confessed that while they may not agree with Stewart’s viewpoint, they were glad to see him express it.

“I wish I was as upbeat as he is. But I’m delighted Stewart has returned to the public eye. His is a vital voice that this country really needs. @jonstewart, you were missed,” read the tweet.

Throughout his time on CNN, Stewart continued to criticize the media for focusing on little occurrences rather than larger issues with greater depth. “But isn’t that our journalism?” Stewart went on to say.

“Isn’t that—how many times have you heard about the mask struggle, Karen shrieking in the store, people throwing them out, and all that?” How many articles have we seen on the effectiveness of masks, the why, or the reality—there are a few. However, the vast majority of articles aim to draw attention to the war lines.” The comedian gained notoriety as the host of “The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.