On TV or online, how to watch a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

How to watch a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on TV or online.

Thanksgiving is approaching, and with it comes “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which will air on television and online for those who want to incorporate the Peanuts gang in their festivities.

The Emmy Award-winning Thanksgiving special will be broadcast ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids stations on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be available on Apple TV+ as well.

In this holiday special, Charlie Brown and three friends are rushing to put together a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner for their visitors. They’re frantically scurrying in the kitchen, worrying about whether they’ll be good hosts because Charlie has to travel to his grandmother’s place.

“We are thrilled to offer the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in collaboration with our member stations,” PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger said in a statement last month.

“During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration, and education for millions of Americans,” he added.

The 1973 picture debuted on Apple TV+ on November 18 of last year, after which it was announced that it would no longer be accessible to stream on television. Apple worked with PBS to rebroadcast “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” in response to a petition signed by over 250,00 viewers requesting that the film be shown again. Apple TV+ users can watch the Peanuts Thanksgiving special all year long, as well as two more Peanuts holiday specials.

Apple TV+ subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial and thereafter cost $4.99 per month.