On today’s broadcast, a Scouse Tipping Point candidate dazzles viewers with a lovely gesture.

A scouse contestant’s kind gesture on today’s show wowed Tipping Point viewers.

In the most recent episode of the ITV show, Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants to take on the arcade-style machine.

Zoe, a sports science student from Liverpool, was one of today’s competitors, putting her general knowledge to the test in the hopes of winning the £10,000 cash prize.

The student successfully negotiated her way to the final by using her wits against SJ, Andy, and Alan.

Fans adored Zoe’s heartfelt reaction when Ben Shephard asked what she planned to do with the winnings.

“I’d like to spoil my mother a little,” she remarked.

“She’s given up a lot, and she’s at the point in her life where she should be allowed to unwind a little and not be concerned about our three children.”

Viewers of Tipping Point flocked to Twitter to declare that they were now pulling for Zoe to win.

“That’s a wonderful thing to do,” one fan wrote.

“Treating her mom, how nice,” said another.

“I hope she wins now,” commented a third.

Zoe took a chance on the jackpot and came agonizingly close to winning the £10,000, but she fell just short, leaving her empty-handed.