On TikTok, Mama June slams her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, saying, “Loving Myself Knowing I’m Worth It.”

Following the revelation of their breakup, Mama June Shannon appeared to throw some shade at her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak on social media.

The 42-year-old star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” posted a new TikTok video on Wednesday about feeling vulnerable because of her history. Jordan McCollum, the 24-year-old TikTok celebrity with whom she has been linked, was featured in the post, offering a message to women who have faced challenges as a result of their boyfriends.

“Can you tell me what he’s doing for you?” Why are you kneeling down to a man who isn’t willing to show you what you’re truly worth? In the video, McCollum is heard stating, “You bow down and cater to this person who doesn’t show you off, who doesn’t cater to you the way you cater to him, who doesn’t do anything for you to the amount that you do it for him.”

Mama June stated in a text overlay that what McCollum said was “pure facts” because the events he detailed happened “so many times over and over again” to her. She went on to say that entertaining new people has been difficult for her because she “doesn’t like being vulnerable because of my background.”

Mama June then said in the post that she’s enjoying her life right now because she’s taking time to love herself, “knowing I’m worth it,” and that she’ll be ready when that “perfect forever after” arrives.

Mama June stated earlier this month that she and Geno had called it quits. “Geno is not in the f—-in’ picture,” the We TV actor stated in a live chat with a friend on social media. [He] isn’t and hasn’t been a part of my life.”

Around the same time, Geno posted a mysterious message on Instagram about granting someone the freedom they had requested. Geno also shared a photo of a stunning sunset on Jensen Beach in Florida, where Mama June used to vacation when she was still living with him.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s latest tweet comes less than a week after allegations that she’s been seeing McCollum began to circulate. Based on their social media contacts, fans assumed the two were dating.

When Mama June went to Florence, Alabama, some people claimed to have seen her. The TikTok influencer, who has over 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes, is significantly younger. Brief News from Washington Newsday.