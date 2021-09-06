On TikTok, Mama June poses a heartbreaking question: ‘Am I The Reason People Always Leave?’

In a new post on social media, Mama June Shannon appears to have spoken out about her problems to maintain relationships.

The 42-year-old reality personality used TikTok on Sunday to publish a video of herself smiling in various poses while a sorrowful voiceover played in the background.

“Do you think it’s me?” Is it because of me that people always leave? Is it possible that I’m the cause of everything that keeps occurring to me? Is it just fate that I’m doomed to be alone?” According to the voiceover,

Several of her fans soon responded to her message, wondering if she needed someone to talk to because she appeared to be having trouble. Others chose to cheer her up by pointing her how lovely she is.

One person wrote, “Hey if you need to talk please reach out no judgment.”

“You are stunning on the inside and out. You haven’t met the proper person yet. Someone who truly loves you for who you are. “Not what you can give them,” said another.

Others felt her mysterious message was about her connection with TikTok influencer Donnie Hobbs, who has around 169,000 followers on the platform and 1.5 million likes.

Mama June and Hobbs have been working on their #50weeks50states cooperation to spread optimism around the country for a few weeks now. Donnie, on the other hand, appears to have opted to cease doing it for personal reasons.

Mama June decided to break her silence on the topic in another TikTok video after some fans speculated that Donnie would leave their collaborative project owing to a budding romance with another individual.

Mama June called out individuals who imagined she was upset because Hobbs allegedly deserted her for another woman in a video she released with an overlay text that stated, “[Here’s] the news for the day.”

“Hey there, guys! What’s going on? I’m coming on here in front of the world because I’m getting messages on Instagram and Donnie Hobbs is getting a lot of flak. So, as a best friend who has never had a romantic relationship with him, he didn’t abandon me for Erika,” Mama June explained.

She went on to add that she was familiar with Erika and Donnie’s relationship. The We TV personality then went on to say that she wished them both luck.

Mama June stated that she had nothing to do with Hobbs in her prior posts. She claimed she made them because she had been affected by a “personal circumstance, not Donnie Hobbs.”

