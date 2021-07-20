On This Morning, Eamonn Holmes delivers a sweet announcement.

As This Morning began on Tuesday morning, Eamonn Holmes delivered an amazing announcement.

Ruth Langsford, Eamonn’s wife, went on the ITV show with him, and Ruth stated that “things had changed” since they were on the show yesterday.

The couple then revealed that Eamonn had become a grandfather after Declan, his son, welcomed a baby girl.

Jenny, Declan’s partner, gave birth to a baby girl named Amelia yesterday.

Eamonn reported that she weighed “seven pounds and six ounces” and that he was overjoyed.

Since the news broke, Eamonn has been swamped with people telling him he’s “too young” to be a grandfather and sending him links to “glamourous grandad” competitions.

“My friend Bill has titled himself Papa, and I like it,” he answered when Ruth asked him what he wanted to be known as to newborn Amelia.

“It’s like the Pope in that it has infallibility.”

And Ruth expressed her and Eamonn’s joy by saying, “Congratulations Declan and Jenny, we can’t wait to meet her.”

Following the news, many viewers of This Morning turned to social media to express their congratulations to Eamonn.

“Eamonn looks made up,” Selina JS observed.

“Congratulations to Eamonn and his family, this is great news!” remarked Steve Lowe.

“Awwww congratulations Eamonn on becoming a grandad,” Eamonn added.

“Aww, look at Eamonn, he’s like the cat who got the cream about being a grandad,” Sara added.