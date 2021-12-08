On This Day In 1980, John Lennon Passed Away: Remembering The Beatles Legend

John Lennon, the founding member of the Beatles, was tragically murdered outside his New York City apartment building on this day in 1980. He was a 40-year-old singer-songwriter.

Many people have paid their tributes to the legendary artist on social media.

Ringo Starr, a Beatles bandmate, posted a photo of himself and Lennon on Twitter with the words “Peace and love my friend.”

Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s wife until his death, also paid tribute to her late husband on Twitter. However, she went about it in a different way.

“Guns have killed over 1.5 million people in the United States of America since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980,” Ono tweeted.

With the publication of the critically praised three-part documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” the Beatles have suddenly found themselves in the spotlight. Peter Jackson, well known for directing the “Lord of the Rings” series, directed it.

The mini-series, which Jackson described as “a documentary about a documentary,” is made up of three episodes that last between two and three hours apiece, for a total of about eight hours of content. It follows the band as they rehearse for a forthcoming album for three weeks in the studio.

The miniseries has been well-received by critics.