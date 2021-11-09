On ‘The Voice,’ Ariana Grande wears Jennifer Garner’s dress from ’13 Going On 30.’

Ariana Grande’s appearance on Monday night’s edition of “The Voice” went viral as she walked the stage for her first night of live performances in a multicolored dress that was reminiscent of Jennifer Garner’s dress in the 2004 film “13 Going on 30.”

Fans are familiar with Grande’s enthusiasm for the picture. In her “Thank U, Next” video in 2019, she also played Jenna Rink, who played Garner’s classic part in the film.

On Monday, as “The Voice” season 21 began its live broadcasts, Grande entered the stage with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, wearing the legendary Versace gown worn by Jennifer Garner in one of the most iconic scenes in the film “13 Going on 30.” Garner danced with co-star Mark Ruffalo to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in that moment, wearing a sleeveless dress with the hues apple green, red, purple, and sky blue.

Season 21’s live concerts began with each coach showcasing all five members of their team singing back-to-back. Host Carson Daly noted that it was Blake Shelton’s 232nd live concert as Grande performed her first live act since joining the singing competition. For the live broadcast, he again warned Grande to “keep it clean.”

Grande used her Instagram Stories to show off her new appearance after performing her first live gig. “Thank you so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much so much Coaches Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend put the target squarely on Grande’s shoulders as the first-time coach this season during a press conference prior to the commencement of the new “The Voice” season. “When you’re Ariana Grande, there’s no disadvantage,” Clarkson added. “She is unable to express herself. “I’ll do it,” she added.

“It’s embarrassing to follow her onto the stage,” Shelton remarked about fans’ enthusiasm for the “7 Rings” singer. It draws attention to my lack of celebrity.” Season 21 of “The Voice” airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.