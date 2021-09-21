On ‘The Voice,’ Ariana Grande uses the ‘Thank U, Next’ button to cut off John Legend.

Ariana Grande used a ruse on the opening of Season 21 of “The Voice,” and it worked in her favor.

The 28-year-old singer was battling for a spot on Team Ariana with stay-at-home mom Katie Rae Mortimer. Monday, after the latter gave an outstanding performance of Maven Morris’ “The Bones.”

However, the newlywed “Stuck With You” singer found herself in a close competition with fellow judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who each presented strong arguments while seeking Mortimer to join their respective teams.

As Clarkson and Mortimer talked about the delights of motherhood, Grande decided to join in. “I know you and Kelly have a baby,” she said, “but I will have a baby for you to be on my team.”

However, when Legend was giving his pitch, Grande suddenly pressed the button on her chair and the soundstage began playing “Thank U, Next.” Legend was effectively cut off, and all he could say was, “It would be an honor.”

Everyone was taken aback by the tactic, which made Clarkson and Blake Shelton laugh out loud.

Legend stood up and danced to the tune, saying, “OK, I love that song.”

Legend later posted a picture of the incident on Twitter. “Well played @ArianaGrande…,” he added in the caption. Played well! #TheVoice.”

Grande’s strategy worked, and Mortimer became the first member of Team Ariana.

Grande told Mortimer, “I trust your intuition.”

“All I want to do is assist you in realizing your artistic vision. I may be new to this, but I have a lot of experience… I’ve been through hell and back, and I’d love to collaborate with you, create with you, sing with you, and be your coach.”

Even though Grande is a novice, Legend referred to her as a “formidable opponent” during the Season 21 press conference.

“Of course she’s a threat!” exclaims the narrator. According to Entertainment Tonight, legend says. “She is enormously gifted, enormously successful, and she has legions and legions of followers who know how to vote and use the internet.”

“There is, without a doubt, a learning curve,” he continued. “However, she is a formidable opponent.”

“When you’re Ariana Grande, there’s no disadvantage,” Clarkson concurred with Legend. She is unable to express herself. “I’ll do it.”