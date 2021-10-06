On ‘The Voice,’ Ariana Grande expresses her admiration for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani by saying, ‘I Stan Shefani.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are also favorites of Ariana Grande.

In a blooper film published by “The Voice” on Monday, the “Thank U, Next” singer expressed her love for Shelton and his wife.

Shelton, Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, the Season 21 coaches, discussed the titles of their separate fan clubs in the video.

Legend chimed in when Shelton made a humorous assumption about Grande’s followers, stating that fans refer to Shelton and Stefani, who married in July, as “Shefani.”

In the video, Grande says, “Oh, I adore that.” “Shefani is my favorite.”

Stefani was a coach on Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19 of “The Voice.” Seasons 8 and 10 also included her as a part-time advisor. When Carter Rubin was crowned Season 19 champion last year, the No Doubt singer departed the competition with a tremendous triumph, her first as a coach.

Nick Jonas returned to the panel in Season 20 of “The Voice” for his second season as a coach.

In 2015, Shelton and Stefani met on an NBC competition show. They dated for five years after divorcing their respective marriages before marrying on July 3 at his property in Oklahoma.

On his wife’s 52nd birthday, the country artist showered her with affection. He posted a black-and-white photo of them dancing at their wedding on Instagram, along with a brief but loving remark.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WIFE!!! He wrote, “I love you @gwenstefani!”

With a red heart emoji, the “Hollaback Girl” singer replied to her husband’s tweet, “love u x.”

Meanwhile, Shelton and the “Voice’s” newest coach recently took to social media to share their humorous on-screen “feud.”

Grande shared a screenshot on Instagram of a text she received from Shelton. The 45-year-old country singer sent Grande the link to a tabloid report claiming that “The Voice” producers might replace him with the 28-year-old pop star, thanks to the “fresh” energy she’s brought to the show during her first season as a coach.

“Many thanks, Ari… A second message from Shelton said, “Thanks a f–kin’ lot…,”

Shelton and Grande’s text exchange was all in good fun, as she made sure to “love” both texts before publishing them on social media.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/EDT on NBC.