On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Camila Cabello defends a dancer accused of using blackface.

On “The Tonight Show,” where she recently performed her new single “Don’t Go Yet,” Grammy-winning artist Camila Cabello addressed allegations that one of her backup dancers, Dylan Pearce, wore blackface.

“Hey! “So this dude was just supposed to be a white guy with a bad spray tan,” she said on a note she shared on Twitter on July 25. “We consciously attempted to assemble a multicultural collection of artists; nonetheless, there was no expectation that everyone in the performance be Latin.”

She also included a snapshot of her backup dancer dressed up for the performance. Pearce uploaded the same shot on his Instagram Story.

Blackface is “much more than just dark makeup used to enhance a costume,” according to Vox. It is thought to have started in mid- to late-nineteenth-century minstrel shows, where white players would often apply black grease paint to their faces when portraying plantation slaves and free blacks.

Cabello tweeted a short video of herself with host Jimmy Fallon before publishing her letter defending Pearce. Fallon can be seen in the video jokingly encouraging the singer, “Don’t Go Yet,” as she waves farewell and walks away from the stage.

Cabello captioned the photo, “Fallon tonight.”

Cabello and her backup dancers wore bright 1980s clothes and makeup styles on the show. Many people, especially Pearce, were taken aback by the dancers’ thick makeup throughout the performance.

“Camila What was wrong with Dylan’s face paint? Is he yours or Fallon’s dancer? We all go to great lengths to protect you from unwarranted hatred, but having a dancer perform blackface on stage in 2021 is insane, and you should know better! “Say something right now,” Twitter user @felarafa remarked.

“I adored you, but I’m so disappointed in you. This is by far the lamest justification for racism I’ve ever seen in my life. You didn’t even bother to apologize in this situation. @lmjgabx, a Twitter user, said, “I am so so so unhappy in you, truly.”

The “Havana” singer, on the other hand, stated that their outfit was not meant to offend anyone.

“There are white people, African Americans, Latinos, and so on, and the aim wasn’t to make everyone Latino either…

There are many folks in the audience who aren’t. The goal was to make each person look like a cartoon character from the 1980s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.