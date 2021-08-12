On the set of the ‘Friends’ reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer addressed dating rumors after admitting to having a mutual crush.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have responded to claims in the tabloids that their relationship has grown romantic.

Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, sparked outrage on the internet in May when they revealed on HBO MAx’s “Friends” reunion special that they had a mutual crush on each other during the show’s early seasons. Closer then claimed on Monday that the reunion had “stirred up feelings” for the former co-stars, and that they had been spending time together at her house.

Schwimmer’s rep informed HuffPost U.K. on Wednesday that the claims of a romance between him and the “Morning Show” star are false.

In a response to the same outlet, a spokesman for Aniston disputed the reports.

Aniston and Schwimmer admitted to having a crush on one other during the “Friends: The Reunion” special, which aired in May, and that the on-screen chemistry between their characters, Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, was real.

“I had a tremendous crush on Jen in the first season,” Schwimmer admitted, to which Aniston answered, “It was reciprocated.”

Schwimmer went on to say that during the filming of “Friends,” they “were both crushing hard on each other.” They didn’t go beyond friendship, though, because “one of us was always in a relationship.”

Schwimmer asserted, “We never crossed that barrier – we respected that.”

During the program, Aniston also stated that she and her co-stars “just funneled all of our adoration and love for one other into Ross and Rachel.”

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in June, the “Murder Mystery” actress revealed more details about her relationship with Schwimmer.

“We were in relationships, and it was never the appropriate moment, and it would never have worked,” Aniston explained. “The beauty of it was that whatever emotions we were feeling, we literally funneled them into Ross and Rachel, and I believe that’s why it resonated so well.”

When Howard Stern asked why she didn’t “bang” Schwimmer, Aniston replied that if it had happened, she would have been proud to say so, but it didn’t.

Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who were both there for the interview, stated they could back up her claims that she and Schwimmer never dated.

“David was fantastic, he was kind. But no, we’ve never [get together]in my life. If it did, Courteney and Lisa would know since they’d heard about it. They are able to vouch for me,” Aniston says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.