On the set of ‘No Time To Die,’ Rami Malek talks about kissing Daniel Craig.

On the set of their new picture, “No Time to Die,” Rami Malek and Daniel Craig revealed that they kissed on site.

Craig and Malek, as well as co-stars Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, and director Cary Fukunaga, sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of Craig’s final James Bond film this weekend. Craig described why he kissed his co-star after filming during their conversation.

Craig explained, “I kiss a lot of people.” “It’s like, I’m a really nice guy who wouldn’t rank anyone.” Ranking the top kissers would be a terrible, terrible thing to do. I mean, how many people could I possibly offend? Terrible. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions.” He went on to say, “Listen, this kissing Rami narrative already has legs; I’ve simply been trying to give it additional legs.” I’m not sure if it’s on social media or not. I don’t have access to social media, but I did say that I used to kiss Rami at the end of each scene. It’s not like it’s a big issue.” Malek quipped that he was looking forward to the concluding sequences because Craig would kiss him.

“I would race through scenes simply to get to the kissing part.” ‘Cary, Cary, two takes, we’re good?’ remarked the Academy Award winner.

Because Malek was in the crowd that night, he claimed he knew Craig’s introduction of the Weeknd on “Saturday Night Live” would go viral and become a meme.

He told his castmates, “You don’t know about this.” “His revelation of the Weeknd on that show has gone viral, and it’s done so well that people notice it because it’s unconventional in the best way.” It’s one-of-a-kind. That night, I was in the audience, witnessing it. ‘I think that’s the finest introduction of a band I’ve ever heard on SNL, and apparently…’ I thought to myself at the time, and I went over to my partner and said, ‘I think that’s the best introduction of a band I’ve ever heard on SNL, and apparently…’ “You were absolutely correct,” Craig added.

Malek, meantime, recently discussed his role as the ruthless Lyutsifer Safin in “No Time to Die.” The job was “extremely significant” to the actor because he is a longstanding Bond fan, according to him.

“I love a transformation,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “You can look at all of the prior villains and what they’ve done, and it’s just such an honor to be in a long line of very fantastic actors.” “And to be able to accomplish something that made me feel good.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.