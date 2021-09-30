On the set of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Ellen Pompeo details an argument with Denzel Washington.

Denzel Washington and Ellen Pompeo had a furious confrontation on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” when the latter helmed an episode.

On the “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” podcast, the lead actress from “Grey’s Anatomy” discussed her filming experience with Washington on the hit TV show. Pompeo met with her former co-star Patrick Dempsey for the podcast episode, and the two chatted about directing, with Pompeo encouraging Dempsey to do more of it.

Dempsey inquired about Pompeo’s experience coming on board to direct an episode after his character was killed off on the program.

In 2015, Washington directed “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pompeo said, “He went insane on me.”

Dr. Meredith Grey (Pompeo) listened to a man (a guest star) apologize for gravely injuring her and leaving her with a fractured jaw in one scene. A real-life occurrence involving an epileptic patient who had a seizure and accidently beat up a nurse inspired the novel. Pompeo didn’t appreciate the way the guest star apologized to her, despite the fact that it was an emotional sequence.

“He made the decision to speak quietly. And [Meredith] was irritated by the fact that she had to sit there,” she explained. “Again, we adore performers who make decisions, don’t we? I screamed at him, saying, ‘Look at me when you apologize.’ Take a look at me.’ Denzel went ham on my a– because that wasn’t in the dialogue.”

“He was like, ‘I’m the director,’ she added. ‘Please don’t tell him what to do.’ ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my program,’ I said. This is my collection. ‘Who are you informing?’ ‘You don’t even know where the bathroom is,’ for example. And I have the biggest regard for him as an actor, director, and everything else, but yo, we had a fight one day.”

Pompeo went on to say that she spoke with Washington’s wife after the event when she came to the set. Washington’s wife, according to the actress, asked him to direct an episode because she enjoys the show. Pompeo described their disagreement and how he reportedly shouted at her. She chose to see the experience in a good light.

“So we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s what actors are for — passionate and fiery — and that’s that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.