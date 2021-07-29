On the set of ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ Lucy Liu discusses her altercation with Bill Murray: ‘I Have No Regrets’

In a recent interview, Lucy Liu discussed a heated exchange she had with Bill Murray on the set of “Charlie’s Angels.”

In the 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” Liu told her side of the tale about her feud with Murray, which culminated in him being replaced by Bernie Mac. Murray missed a family gathering when the actors of “Elementary” had to rethink a scene, according to the “Elementary” star. When he returned to set, though, he threw comments at her that she believed were meant at her.

She told The Los Angeles Times, “I was like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s gazing straight at me.” “I couldn’t believe [the remarks]were directed at me, because what did I have to do with anything substantial at the time? Who is he talking to behind me? I genuinely perform the look around my shoulder thing. ‘I’m really sorry,’ I say. ‘Are you conversing with me?’ And it was evident that he was, because it then became a one-on-one conversation.”

“Some of the language was outrageous and inappropriate, and I wasn’t going to sit there and take it,” she continued. So, sure, I advocated for myself, and I have no regrets. Because there’s no need to condescend or put other people down, no matter how low on the totem pole you are or where you came from. And I wasn’t going to stand down, and I shouldn’t have.”

Liu made it plain that she has no animosity toward Murray. In fact, they met during a “SNL” reunion, where he approached her and was really pleasant. Years later, crew members approached her and congratulated her for standing up to him, according to the star of “Why Women Kill.” Liu admitted that she is still thinking about the incident and its consequences. When the story reached the press, she admitted that it had been flipped around.

She explained, “It got turned around, and they instinctively assumed the woman was the problematic one.” “However, I couldn’t figure out how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with starting it or building the platform of confrontation or worry. So, despite the fact that it’s been decades, it’s something I clearly recall and haven’t forgotten.”

Murray has already been contacted for comment by the outlet.

Liu has recently spoken out against anti-Asian sentiment.