On the set of ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ Drew Barrymore speaks out about the Lucy Liu-Bill Murray feud.

Drew Barrymore has confirmed Lucy Liu’s claim that she had a brutal brawl with Bill Murray on the set of “Charlie’s Angels.”

The 46-year-old Hollywood celebrity revealed what truly happened between Liu, 52, and Murray, 71, during their 2000 collaboration on the smash action film. On Tuesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host acknowledged that she and her co-stars had a real fight, and that she opted to stick by Liu after witnessing the incident.

“Lucy is talking about her incident with Bill Murray right now. Do you want to learn more about what happened? “Would you like me to spill the beans?” In the show, Barrymore teased the audience before recounting the events of that day.

The actress-turned-talk-show host was reported in the New York Post as saying, “What really happened was Bill was just in a — you know, comedians can be a little gloomy sometimes — and he just came in in a foul mood.”

“What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the wonderful thing that came out of a bad situation,” she concluded. ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you,’ she added emphatically. And we all stood behind her and helped her move forward.”

After Liu publicly addressed the event during a podcast interview in July, Barrymore swiftly contacted her friend and former co-star to notify her that she had created a video to back up Liu’s claims. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Elementary” actress turned down her offer, claiming she didn’t need it.

The conflict between Liu and Murray began while they were rehearsing for a scene that was altered after the actor took a break from filming due to a family gathering, according to Liu.

Murray allegedly yelled slurs and “continued going on and on,” according to Liu. She mistook her co-statements star’s for being directed at everyone on set, but she quickly realized he was “looking straight at” her.

Murray apparently used “inexcusable and reprehensible” language when he assaulted Liu, so Liu summoned the guts to confront him, and the two had a verbal exchange.

Murray “zeroed in” on Liu, according to Barrymore. She then praised Liu for sticking up for herself in the workplace when she was disrespected. Brief News from Washington Newsday.