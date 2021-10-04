On the set of ‘Blurred Lines,’ Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke groped her.

Almost a decade ago, actress Emily Ratajkowski accused singer Robin Thicke of groping her while they were filming the controversial music video for “Blurred Lines.”

The model spoke on the hardships of women in the industry, where they are often perceived as a commodity, in her upcoming book “My Body.” Ratajkowski highlighted one occurrence that had a significant impact on her life in an excerpt published by The Sunday Times.

Ratajkowski and two other models had to be topless for the uncensored version of Thicke’s 2013 smash song “Blurred Lines,” which included T.I. and Pharrell Williams.

According to the 30-year-old model, who has also dabbled in acting, working on the set was initially enjoyable because the crew was all female. When she was alone on stage with the 44-year-old musician, though, her feelings immediately shifted.

“I felt the chill and foreignness of a stranger’s hands touching my bare breasts from behind me out of nowhere. In her book, she claims, “I immediately stepped aside, glancing back at Robin Thicke.”

“He flashed a stupid grin and fell backward, his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses,” Ratajkowski continued. My gaze shifted to the gloom beyond the set. ‘Are you okay?’ shouted [the director, Diane Martel]to me, her voice cracking.

According to Martel, who confirmed the incident to the British tabloid, she immediately confronted Thicke and threatened to shut off production.

Martel, an American-Canadian artist, did apologize to Ratajkowski, and he did it “sheepishly,” as if he realized what he was doing was wrong. Since the model claimed that they “could continue on,” production did not come to a halt. Despite what happened, Ratajkowski was “extremely professional” in finishing the shot, according to Martel.

The alleged groping episode, however, clearly upset Ratajkowski, as she fought to keep her composure throughout the rest of the shoot, according to the book. Thicke was apparently “a touch inebriated” that day, according to the model.

“With that single gesture, Robin Thicke reminded everyone on set that we ladies aren’t in charge. As the naked girl dancing around in his music video, I had no actual authority. She wrote, “I was little more than a hired mannequin.”

After the excerpt was published, Thicke and Ratajkowski’s reps were contacted for comment, but neither responded. Brief News from Washington Newsday.